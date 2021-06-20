Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.39 EPS

Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.03. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

