Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,445 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Sonoco Products makes up about 3.3% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Sonoco Products worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. 607,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,255. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

