Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,652 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,898. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.