Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $261.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,980. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

