Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,515 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,515 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $22,851,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock valued at $935,975. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. 2,842,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.