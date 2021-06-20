Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for 4.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

