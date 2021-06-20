Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DNNGY traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 27,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

