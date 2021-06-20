3,105 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $974,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,796,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $117.61. 579,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

