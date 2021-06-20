Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 2,218,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,915. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.