Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,142,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $141.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $97.76 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

