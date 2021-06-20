Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00136845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00180441 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,152.15 or 0.99917380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00832510 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

