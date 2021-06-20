Beldex Price Hits $0.0749 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $73.44 million and $160,183.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

