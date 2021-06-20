The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.28.
KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE KR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 16,210,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46.
In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.