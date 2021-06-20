The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $34.11 Average PT from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE KR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 16,210,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

