Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $169.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

