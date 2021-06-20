$121.07 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $121.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.00 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 38,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 726.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

