Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.