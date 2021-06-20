Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

The New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

