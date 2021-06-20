Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,475 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,789 shares of company stock worth $5,926,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,406. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

