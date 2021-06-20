Lido Advisors LLC Sells 14,097 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,937,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,701,728. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

