Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 149.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

