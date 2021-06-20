Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,436 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

