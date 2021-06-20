iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $123,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

