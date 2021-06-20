Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $97.06 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 570,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,944 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 14.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $97,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

