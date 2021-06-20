$3.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.51. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 79.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

