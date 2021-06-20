Federated Hermes Inc. Has $56.08 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Humana worth $56,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $423.50 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

