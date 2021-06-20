Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

