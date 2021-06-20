Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $26,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,637,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,565. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

