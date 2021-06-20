Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,363 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

