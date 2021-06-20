Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41.10 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $51.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,242.61. 482,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,830. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,341.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

