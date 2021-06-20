Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,270,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,629 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $37,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Macquarie raised their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,416,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,775,103. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

