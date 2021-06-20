Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

