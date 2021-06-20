Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FINMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Leonardo stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

