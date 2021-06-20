$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.26 million to $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $207.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million.

ASPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

ASPS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 104,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,613. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

