Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,148,666 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 105,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,577,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $187.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.64 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.