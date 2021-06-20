Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 429,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

