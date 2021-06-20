Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

