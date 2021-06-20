All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE:BUD traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,791. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

