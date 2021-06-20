All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.0% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.74. 19,017,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,383,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

