Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 78,795 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Groupon comprises 1.3% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $70,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

GRPN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 549,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.88. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

