Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 18,342 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $53,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

