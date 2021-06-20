Knott David M Invests $2.43 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Knott David M purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.0% of Knott David M’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.49. 491,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,470. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

