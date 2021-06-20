Knott David M Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Knott David M lessened its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Knott David M owned 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 1,260,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.