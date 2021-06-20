Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $332.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,126,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.