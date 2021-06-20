Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.96% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

