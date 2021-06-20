Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 5.64% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $39.09. 105,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,045. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57.

