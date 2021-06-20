Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 180.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $623.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.43 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

