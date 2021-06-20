Reviewing Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OraSure Technologies and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Teleflex 0 0 9 1 3.10

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.97%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $462.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Teleflex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.92 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -42.55 Teleflex $2.54 billion 7.31 $335.32 million $10.67 37.19

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -1.92% -0.97% -0.86% Teleflex 10.98% 15.71% 7.44%

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats OraSure Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company offers ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, infectious disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbime, and animal genetics markets. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

