Morpheus Labs Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00733135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

