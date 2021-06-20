Ccore (CCO) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $22,343.88 and approximately $142.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00024439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00733135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

