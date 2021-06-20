Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 352,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

